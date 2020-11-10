Warren R. "Dick" Bardwell of Florence, Mass passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the age of 74 at the Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton MA. Dick was born on June 30, 1946 in Northampton to the late Warren H. Bardwell and Dorothy (Kelley) Bardwell. He attended local schools and graduated from Northampton High School and went on to attend trade school to become a pipefitter.



He was a retired pipefitter from Harry Grodsky Co. in Springfield MA and a longtime member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters local 104. Dick loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing at the DAR in Goshen MA, listening to music, and traveling to Florida to get away from the cold Massachusetts winters with his wife, Elizabeth and fur baby Bella.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Curran) Bardwell, his children, Joyce Driscoll and husband Timothy of Chesterfield MA, his daughter Emily Drapeau and her husband Matthew of Easthampton MA, his grandchildren Matthew Driscoll and Amy Driscoll of Chesterfield MA, his sister in- law Barbara Curran of Goshen MA, and his brother in law Frederick Curran of Florence, MA. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey F. Bardwell in 1973.



Services for Dick will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Ahearn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Make a Wash Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.



