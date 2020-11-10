1/1
WARREN R. "DICK" BARDWELL
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WARREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren R. "Dick" Bardwell of Florence, Mass passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the age of 74 at the Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton MA. Dick was born on June 30, 1946 in Northampton to the late Warren H. Bardwell and Dorothy (Kelley) Bardwell. He attended local schools and graduated from Northampton High School and went on to attend trade school to become a pipefitter.

He was a retired pipefitter from Harry Grodsky Co. in Springfield MA and a longtime member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters local 104. Dick loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing at the DAR in Goshen MA, listening to music, and traveling to Florida to get away from the cold Massachusetts winters with his wife, Elizabeth and fur baby Bella.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Curran) Bardwell, his children, Joyce Driscoll and husband Timothy of Chesterfield MA, his daughter Emily Drapeau and her husband Matthew of Easthampton MA, his grandchildren Matthew Driscoll and Amy Driscoll of Chesterfield MA, his sister in- law Barbara Curran of Goshen MA, and his brother in law Frederick Curran of Florence, MA. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey F. Bardwell in 1973.

Services for Dick will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Ahearn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Make a Wash Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved