Wayne Alsalmo Canton was born on September 26, 1945 to Gladys Venzen and Prutus Canton, both who preceded him in death. He was a native to St. Thomas US Virgin Island and relocated to Bronx, New York at the age of three with his mother.
Wayne was educated in the New York Public School System, after which he moved to Massachusetts to attend Atlantic Union College where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Education. Upon graduation, Wayne went to work as a Public Relations Specialist with the Boston Gas Company.
In 1968, Wayne met Betty J. Butler. The two were later married in 1970. To this union were born two beautiful daughters Yetanda (Canton) Massey and Soyini (Canton) Edwards.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed trips to the beach, fishing, hiking and gardening. Wayne had an appreciation for music, the performing arts, and history.
Wayne was an active member of the High Valley community. Due to a decline in his health, he was relocated to Cooley Dickinson hospital, where he died on May 2, 2020.
He leaves to celebrate his life, daughters Yetanda (Canton) Massey and Soyini (Canton) Edwards. Brothers Lorne Canton (Cheryl) of Queens NY, William Stridiron (Lucia) of NC, Sekou Canton of Greenbelt, MD, and Raymond Stridiron who preceded him in death; Sister, Lucille (Canton) Clay of Largo, MD; Nephews Derek, Kevin, Kenan, Brian, and Omari. Nieces Alicia, Kendell, Aliyah, Luz, and Autumn.
It was in Northampton, MA. where Wayne found his peace and made a life for himself. Much of his success was due to the support of Jewish Family Services, and more specifically the staff at High Valley Senior Inc. located in Northampton. The agency provided the physical, social, medical, and mental health needs Wayne required to thrive; while also providing us with the peace of mind that he was receiving proper care. In lieu of flowers we would ask that you donate to
Highland Valley Elderly Services Inc. in honor of Wayne A. Canton. Your donations will allow the agency to continue to provide much needed services to the elderly. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 10, 2020.