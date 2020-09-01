1928 - 2020



Wayne Cowan of Loomis Village, South Hadley, 92, passed away peacefully at CareOne, Northampton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



Wayne was born on February 11, 1928, in Dundalk, Maryland. He was a graduate of City College High School in Baltimore, and was the first member of his family to attend college. Wayne graduated in 1948 from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) in Westminster with a B.A. After graduating, he served as a Methodist missionary in occupied Japan, teaching middle school students in Nagoya until 1951.



Upon returning to the U.S., he moved to New York City where he studied at Union Theological Seminary and then attended Columbia Journalism School, earning a M.A. in Journalism.



After Columbia, Wayne began what became a more than 30-year career as editor and writer for Christianity and Crisis (C&C), a progressive, ecumenical journal, working with prominent theologians Reinhold Niebuhr, Paul Tillich, Roger Shinn, and John Bennett. C&C was a highly respected and influential platform for leading progressive theological voices sharing commentary on critical issues involving social justice and reform and world affairs. Early in his career, Wayne wrote about the civil rights movements in the 1960s, and he marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Selma to Montgomery march in 1965. He travelled to and wrote about the conditions in El Salvador, Nicaragua, and the Middle East and wrote about the U.S. involvement in Vietnam. C&C also sought to overcome racist policies in South Africa and supported the sanctions that ultimately led to the end of apartheid and the election of Nelson Mandela as president.



In Wayne's own words, "For the last 45 years, I've continued to try to deal with race and other things that separate people. For me, it has always been the Church...that stood out as the means by which we will be saved from our



provincialism."



Wayne received a Professional Journalism Fellowship to study at Stanford University in California. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from Western Maryland College and the VERITAS Medal from Dominican College, New York, in recognition of the contributions he made in the pursuit of justice at home and abroad.



The latter part of his professional career sent him to South Africa in 1994 to serve as an official observer of South Africa's 1994 election of Nelson Mandela. In retirement, Wayne continued his involvement in the causes and concerns to which he devoted his life and work.



Throughout his life, Wayne had a passion for civil rights and social justice, dogs, Lake George, college lacrosse, and tennis.



Wayne was predeceased by his parents, John and Mabel, and his sister and brother-in-law, Lila and Fred Lang.



Survivors include: his loving and caring wife of 60 years, Ruth Dillingham Cowan; his son and daughter-in-law, Tor and Michelle Cowan, who reside in Arlington, Virginia; and his adoring grandchildren, Ellie, Molly and Mikey. Finally, he is remembered with affection by his nieces and nephews: Ruth Dillingham, Laura Bibler, Sallie Bowling, Carole Lubin, Fred Lang, and Bobby Lang.



A family celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date at Lake George, New York.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to:



The NAACP Legal Defense Fund Or



The Center Congregational Church, South Hadley, MA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store