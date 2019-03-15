Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne H. Eastman Sr.. View Sign

Wayne "Grandpa" Hugo Eastman Sr of Leeds passed away March 11, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital surrounded by family at the age of 88.



Born July 19, 1930 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Dewitt and Sabrina Eastman. He married Alice Holderith in 1954 and eventually moved to Leeds.



Wayne proudly served in the United States Marines and the Korean War. A steadfast patriot he continued marching for many years in local Veterans day parades. He earned his Bachelors Degree from UMASS Amherst in 1967.



Wayne was an avid reader. Often times when you pulled up the driveway to his home you could see his profile in the window sitting in his favorite chair with the newspaper or a thick book. He especially enjoyed military history. His vast collection of DVDs included every episode of The Rat Patrol, Combat and Hogans Heroes to name a few.



Always one for a meaningful adventure Wayne would log many miles on summer family road trips to historical places such as Gettysburg Pennsylvania, Williamsburg Virginia and Groton Connecticut to share his love of military history with his family. His grandchildren were particularly fond of their summer trips to Mountain Park and Friendly's.



Wayne loved spending time outdoors on his property in Leeds. It was there that he was happiest as he built endless stone walls that perfectly framed the land, where he cut firewood to warm his family throughout the cold New England winters, where he grew the sweetest strawberries to the delight of his grandchildren, where he hosted weddings for his three sons on the lush green lawn and where he built his greatest legacy, the love story of he and Alice's life together.



Wayne left his lifelong love, Alice, for three days until her passing on March 14, 2019. He leaves a brother, Charles, and was predeceased by his siblings Dave, Dewitt and Francis. Sons Wayne and wife Kathy of Goshen, Dave and wife Debbie of Westhampton, Glenn and wife Zetta of Florence, Eight grandchildren; Donna, Misty, Shannon, Charles, Wayne, Michelle, Amber and Kylie and eight great grandchildren; Brittany, Benjamin, Katelyn, Dante, Olivia, Ryan, Zack and Zoey.



The family thanks the staff at Care One in Northampton for providing his care for the last 3 years.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory may be made to a charity of ones choice or to the Semper Fi Fund which provides support to combat wounded service members. Semper Fi Fund 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside CA 92057



Callin hours will be held Sunday March 17 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd. in Northampton. A Celebration of life for Wayne and Alice will be held at the Northampton Elks Lodge #997 17 Spring Street Florence, MA from 2:00-5:00PM on Sunday March 17, 2019. A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam MA at a later date.





