Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wieslaw W. Kulig. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Parish 33 Adams St Easthampton , MA View Map Burial Following Services St. Stanislaus Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Wieslaw W. Kulig, 61, passed away this past Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after a battle with cancer over the past year. His final days were spent in his home in Easthampton, Massachusetts surrounded by his family.



Wieslaw was born in Wampierzow Poland on April, 14, 1958, to Jozef and Irena Kulig. Wieslaw moved his family to United States in 1992 in hopes to give them a better future. He was a very hard working man; his biggest priority being to provide for his family. He worked for over 20 years at JK Tool Co, where he was a machinist. He most enjoyed family time, tending to his yard and fussing around the house fixing things.



He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Maria Kulig (40 years on August 11); his son, Jack Kulig and wife Laurie; daughter Edyth Mello; his four beautiful grandsons, Jacob and Christopher Mello, Kaden and Jack Kulig; his sisters' Danuta Robak and Bozena Strycharz and their spouses; his Mother-in-law Eugenia Sypek, along with many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly but remember him fondly.



The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital for all of the wonderful care they provided to Wieslaw as well as the compassion they had for them all; specifically, Laura from the Infusion Center and Doctor Michael Rosen.



Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday July 20 th , 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams St, Easthampton, MA followed by burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Calling hours (wake) Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm, at Graham Funeral Home, 18 Adams St, Easthampton, Mass.



Donations in honor of Wieslaw can be made to The and condolences can be sent to his family at 51 Overlook Drive Easthampton MA 01027.



The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Wieslaw's care and services. Please visit

Wieslaw W. Kulig, 61, passed away this past Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after a battle with cancer over the past year. His final days were spent in his home in Easthampton, Massachusetts surrounded by his family.Wieslaw was born in Wampierzow Poland on April, 14, 1958, to Jozef and Irena Kulig. Wieslaw moved his family to United States in 1992 in hopes to give them a better future. He was a very hard working man; his biggest priority being to provide for his family. He worked for over 20 years at JK Tool Co, where he was a machinist. He most enjoyed family time, tending to his yard and fussing around the house fixing things.He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Maria Kulig (40 years on August 11); his son, Jack Kulig and wife Laurie; daughter Edyth Mello; his four beautiful grandsons, Jacob and Christopher Mello, Kaden and Jack Kulig; his sisters' Danuta Robak and Bozena Strycharz and their spouses; his Mother-in-law Eugenia Sypek, along with many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly but remember him fondly.The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital for all of the wonderful care they provided to Wieslaw as well as the compassion they had for them all; specifically, Laura from the Infusion Center and Doctor Michael Rosen.Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday July 20 th , 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams St, Easthampton, MA followed by burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Calling hours (wake) Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm, at Graham Funeral Home, 18 Adams St, Easthampton, Mass.Donations in honor of Wieslaw can be made to The and condolences can be sent to his family at 51 Overlook Drive Easthampton MA 01027.The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Wieslaw's care and services. Please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.