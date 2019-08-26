Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur W. Loomis. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur W. Loomis of Williamsburg passed away August 20th at home in Williamsburg. He was the son of Cecil C. and Doris (Rublee) Loomis. He was born January 27, 1935 in the family farm house in Haydenville and lived there for almost 84 years before moving to Williamsburg.



He attended school in Haydenville and Williamsburg and graduated from Smith Agricultural School in 1954, where he belonged to FFA. Bill joined the Naval Reserves in August 1952, served in the Construction Battalion and was discharged August 1960.



He is survived by his wife Eleanor, sons Erik and Carlton (Ann) Loomis and step children Linda Hathaway, Joan (Peter) LaFogg and Edward (Leda) Hathaway, eight step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Gordon, Robert, Russell, Cecil Jr. and sisters Marjorie and Esther.



He was a farmer, school bus driver, and self-employed truck driver. He was a member of the Fire Department and served on many Town Committees. He was a member of Williamsburg Grange #225 for 68 years, plus Pomona State and National Grange for many years.



There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at Haydenville Congregational church September 14th at 11:00 AM with a private burial in the Haydenville High St. Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contribute to or Williamsburg Grange #225 c/o Shanon Wade 16 Fuller Rd Williamsburg, MA 01096 or The Haydenville Congregational church, PO Box 257 Haydenville, MA 01039 or The Williamsburg and Haydenville Fire Departments, PO Box 425 Williamsburg, MA 01096 or Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice P.O. Box 329 Northampton, MA 01061-0329.



The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation and services.

Wilbur W. Loomis of Williamsburg passed away August 20th at home in Williamsburg. He was the son of Cecil C. and Doris (Rublee) Loomis. He was born January 27, 1935 in the family farm house in Haydenville and lived there for almost 84 years before moving to Williamsburg.He attended school in Haydenville and Williamsburg and graduated from Smith Agricultural School in 1954, where he belonged to FFA. Bill joined the Naval Reserves in August 1952, served in the Construction Battalion and was discharged August 1960.He is survived by his wife Eleanor, sons Erik and Carlton (Ann) Loomis and step children Linda Hathaway, Joan (Peter) LaFogg and Edward (Leda) Hathaway, eight step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Gordon, Robert, Russell, Cecil Jr. and sisters Marjorie and Esther.He was a farmer, school bus driver, and self-employed truck driver. He was a member of the Fire Department and served on many Town Committees. He was a member of Williamsburg Grange #225 for 68 years, plus Pomona State and National Grange for many years.There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at Haydenville Congregational church September 14th at 11:00 AM with a private burial in the Haydenville High St. Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contribute to or Williamsburg Grange #225 c/o Shanon Wade 16 Fuller Rd Williamsburg, MA 01096 or The Haydenville Congregational church, PO Box 257 Haydenville, MA 01039 or The Williamsburg and Haydenville Fire Departments, PO Box 425 Williamsburg, MA 01096 or Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice P.O. Box 329 Northampton, MA 01061-0329.The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation and services. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations