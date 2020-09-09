1/1
William A. Yorzyk
William A. Yorzyk, 87, of East Brookfield, died Sept. 2 at home. He was surrounded by Carrol, wife of 59 years, and children Jenn and Jeff and their families, overlooking his beloved lake. He retired in 1996 from pioneering careers in swimming and anesthesiology, and began a new life with Carrol, reveling in their local lake ecosystem. A memorial service in the spring will welcome friends. Many heartening stories about Bill can be found online, including on the Wilbraham Funeral Home site. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are accepted at QQLA.org or Springfield College, designation men's and women's swimming, at www.givecampus.com/campaigns/14738/donations/new.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
