Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015

William Christopher (Chip) Hufnagle, 84, of Easthampton, passed away, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts.



Bill was born September 23, 1934 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania. He attended St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia and later joined the United States Airforce. During his time in the military he was awarded the Soldiers Medal of Honor for heroism.



Bill worked for General Instruments Corporation from 1960-1979 were he was a Senior Laboratory Technician, then a Manager and Inspection Supervisor, and finally a Quality Control Engineer. In the years that followed, he worked as a Manager for the Serv-U-Stores, and during his retirement, Bill worked part time for BigY supermarkets.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Hufnagle, and Anne Groves Hufnagle and his two brothers: Louis and Peter Hufnagle.



Bill is survived by Jeff Pelly, his best friend, companion and Husband; they were one of the first couples to get married in 2004 when it became legal in Massachusetts; his sister Nancy Matthews; four nieces: Anne, Jamie, Kelly, Mary Anne: five nephews: Christopher, Louis Jr., Peter (PR), Jonathan, and Mark; seven Great Nieces and eleven Great Nephews.



Bill's wishes were that he be cremated. There will be a celebration of his life, September 22, 2019 at his home, for all interested family and friends. For more information send you questions to:



Those wishing to make any donation may send your contributions to the Friends of the Easthampton Council on Aging, 19 Union St, Easthampton, MA 01027



Phone: (413) 527-6151



The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with his care.

