William Carbone passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Mass. He was 90 years of age. Born in Mechanicville, NY, William was the son of the late Biagio and Marie (Vannucci) Carbone.
He was raised and educated in Mechanicville, entered the U.S. Army in 1948 and served our nation in Korea during the Korean War. Following an eight year enlistment he was honorably discharged and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and the Good Conduct Medal. While enlisted, Bill met the love of his life, the former Eleanor Beston, and, soon after being honorably discharged from the military, the two were married on April 27, 1957 in Watervliet, NY.
Bill moved to Northampton in 1960 and was employed by Packaging Corporation of America. He and Eleanor moved to Easthampton eighteen years ago. Bill enjoyed visiting the coast of Maine with his family. He was an athlete and enjoyed Wednesday night league bowling, playing basketball and softball. In high school he played football and he was a fan of the NY Giants and the LA Dodgers.
He was the much loved husband, for 63 years, of Eleanor (Beston) Carbone; loving father of William D. Carbone (Melissa); dear brother of Mary Lavazzo, Joseph Carbone (late Marie), Patricia "Anna" Tomaro (Matthew), the late Dolores Carbone, Rose Clements (late Peter), Kenneth Carbone (Eleanor) and Carl Carbone (late Aggie); many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Hampshire County Dialysis; Dr. Lowell Kahn and favorite nurse Ali and Dr. Mohamed Kamel and Dr. Mark Bigda for the care they gave to Bill.
Services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Watervliet, NY and burial, with military honors, will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.
Please visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com
for additional information. Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33 rd Street, New York, NY 10016 in memory of William Carbone.