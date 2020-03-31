On March 29, 2020, after many years of declining health, William D. Oyler (87), died as peacefully as he lived, with his family by his side. Bill and Irene - who were married in London, England almost 66 years ago-had recently relocated to Easthampton to be near their children. Bill was a gentle and brilliant man, whose family cannot recall him ever getting angry or raising his voice. He was a numbers whiz, and worked as a U.S. civil servant in budget analysis and planning (Department of Health and Welfare, and then Department of Interior) and later as a budget officer for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Bill also used his numerical skills to count cards, and never turned down a chance to play poker; he almost always won. He had a deeply competitive streak: never handing his children or grandchildren a courtesy win in Monopoly or ping pong. Bill spent his life moving, first as a child and then with his wife Irene and daughters Celia (Easthampton, MA), Claire Ryder (Denver CO), and Carole (Easthampton). Bill was born in Chicago; and lived in Kentucky; Arkansas; Virginia; London, England; Ohio; Washington DC; Maryland; Georgia; New Jersey; on the island of Saipan in the Marianas Islands; and in Rome, Italy. He graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University, which he attended on the G.I. bill. Billy Dale, as he was known as a child, spent his summers working on his uncle's farm and then at the age of 14 began to follow the wheat harvest by riding the rails, hoping on and off freight trains and cooking his food over open fires. Bill was a confident and humble man who had a great sense of humor, including the ability to laugh at himself; his favorite saying was, "Often wrong, never in doubt." He loved to travel, and no matter where in the world he was, he could communicate successfully with everyone. We will remember Bill for his extreme devotion: to his family, to his job, to his various church choirs in which he sang alto. Memories of Bill's kind and loving approach to life are also held by his five grandchildren (Megan Williams and William Rivera Oyler of Denver; Kyana Otero, Elly Perez, and Naizejha Perez of Easthampton) and his great grandchild Arlo (of Denver). According to his wishes, no services will be held. The family asks that to remember him, you extend gentleness and grace to the people around you. Should you wish to make a donation in his memory, Bill supported , and St Jude's Hospital. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.nefcc.net
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020