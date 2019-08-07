Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Kieras. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

William Francis Kieras, age 62, of South Deerfield, Massachusetts passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. He was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on March 26, 1957. William was a graduate of Frontier Regional High School of South Deerfield, Massachusetts and a dedicated member of the facilities team at Amherst College for thirty-two years.



William was a lover of the outdoors and of his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, spending time with his daughters and grandchildren as well as blessing everyone with his unintended humor. William is survived by his beloved daughters Katherine and Jennifer Kieras, his daughters' mother Karen Hall, his grandchildren Wesley Krause, Gemma Cruz and Rylliam Olivo, sisters Susan Kieras and Sharon Kieras Glasgow, and his nieces Moriah, Khalea and Jada Glasgow. William also leaves behind many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Kieras and his mother Helen Kieras (Szymanski). A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel , Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, with Fr. Jonathan Reardon, pastor officiating. A calling hour will be from 10:00AM until the time of the service.



William will be incredibly missed and loved forever.

