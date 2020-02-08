Bill Wilson, 31, passed away on February 3, 2020. He leaves his parents William F. Wilson Jr. and Lisa M. Parsons. Bill also leaves his two sisters, Amanda and Taylor, his paternal grandmother Laura Bernier, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Bill was born on February 7, 1988 in Northampton. He attended the Amherst-Pelham school system and graduated from Amherst High School, Class of 2006. Bill received his bachelor's degree in elementary education from Westfield State College in 2013. He went on to work with children in the Pelham Afterschool Program and as a paraprofessional in Amherst. He also recently worked in local hotels in the Pioneer Valley.



Bill's interests included playing and coaching soccer, hiking, and wrestling. He was passionate about football, movies, animals and spending time riding his motorcycle.



Calling hours will take place at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton MA on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 between 10 am and 12 pm. A service to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.

