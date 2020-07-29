1/
William G. Mercier
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. Mercier, 69, of Montague, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 20th at Daybrook Village in Holyoke, surrounded by his two sons, to help him travel with love. Bill was born December 16, 1950 in Northampton to the late George and Alice (O'Scully) Mercier. He was a graduate of Northampton High School and after high school when on to earn a degree in teaching at Westfield State.

Bill, as he was known to most, was an incredible educator and advocate for growing young minds. A teacher for 40 plus years, his passion was helping kids find their way. He also loved coaching and led the Turners Falls middle school basketball team to some great seasons. Bill was a wonderful father to his two sons, passing his love of sports, writing, and film to both.

Bill is survived by his sons; Shayne and Aaron Mercier both of Haydenville, and many students, colleagues, and dear friends. "Willy" you will be missed greatly.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 12PM at Maine's Field, Riverside Dr., Florence. All are welcome and must practice social distancing at all times. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of NORTHAMPTON has been entrusted with his services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Maine's Field
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-5306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved