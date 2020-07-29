William G. Mercier, 69, of Montague, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 20th at Daybrook Village in Holyoke, surrounded by his two sons, to help him travel with love. Bill was born December 16, 1950 in Northampton to the late George and Alice (O'Scully) Mercier. He was a graduate of Northampton High School and after high school when on to earn a degree in teaching at Westfield State.
Bill, as he was known to most, was an incredible educator and advocate for growing young minds. A teacher for 40 plus years, his passion was helping kids find their way. He also loved coaching and led the Turners Falls middle school basketball team to some great seasons. Bill was a wonderful father to his two sons, passing his love of sports, writing, and film to both.
Bill is survived by his sons; Shayne and Aaron Mercier both of Haydenville, and many students, colleagues, and dear friends. "Willy" you will be missed greatly.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 12PM at Maine's Field, Riverside Dr., Florence. All are welcome and must practice social distancing at all times. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of NORTHAMPTON has been entrusted with his services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com