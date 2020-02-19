Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM J. KOWAL. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 5:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William J. "Bill" Kowal passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 peacefully in his Florence home surrounded by his friends and family after a brief illness. He was born December 22, 1944 in Hadley to Anthony and Mildred Kowal.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Arlene Kowal; his two brothers Paul Kowal of Hadley and Bob Kowal of Hawaii; his sister Patricia of Hadley; his two children Deborah Kowal of Florence and Christopher Kowal and his spouse Kristen of Chesterfield, NH; his grandchild Tobias Kowal, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his oldest brother Kenneth Kowal of Hadley.



Bill was a tonsorial artist by trade and was a kind man, always talking and giving to the community around him. He worked as a master barber, owning several barber shops in Holyoke before retirement. After retirement he worked at the Florence Barber Shop.



He was known on local CB radio under the handle "The Happy Clipper." He enjoyed traveling, fishing, scuba diving and spending time with his friends, the other "Bills," his friends from kindergarten. Bill loved playing with canine companions; even the neighbors' dogs came around for walks and treats. He enjoyed playing jokes on others as well as his family. Bill always had a joke ready to tell, and always had the ability to find a tag sale withing a 10-mile radius.



Bill was a member of the National Guard and served as the Kiwanis Club president for many years. He was a frequent flea market visitor. In his spare time, he worked on cleaning out estate properties. He enjoyed various roles in the Pioneer Valley Ballet productions, "Mother Ginger" being a favorite.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday February 22 from 2-5 PM at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME followed by an in-house service at 5 PM. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dakin Animal Shelter.

