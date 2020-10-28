William John Rubeck born Febuary 6, 1963. He was 57 years young. He passed on October 23, 2020. He passed unexpectedly at Baystate Medical Hospital. He was the son of Elizabeth Zeitler and the late Ronald Rubeck. Bill worked for Florence Casket Company for many years of his life and most recently worked for Diamond RV. He graduated from Smith Vocational High Scool in 1981. He leaves behind his daughter Rebecca Rubeck and her husband Jonathan Stanislawski. Jodie Montplaisir who was adopted into the family home . His three sons Tyler Rubeck, Cody Rubeck, and Seth Rubeck. He leaves behind four grandchildren. Gage Stanislawski, Connor Stanislawski, Ronnie Mitchell, and Sophie Mitchell. He leaves behind the mother of his children Kimberley Rubeck. Bill leaves behind his three brothers and four sisters. Kevin Rubeck and his wife Wendy Rubeck. Thomas Rubeck and his wife Melanie Rubeck. Scott Beaudry. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He leaves his sister Deborah Rubeck, April Riggott, Florence Boisvert, and Allison. He was predeceased by his daughter Tiffany Lynn Rubeck, his father Ronald Rubeck, and his stepfather Christopher Zeitler. Bill also leaves behind his partner and special friend Robin Maslak. Bill was a hardworking man and a loving father. He will be deeply missed. If you would like to make any donations you may do so by donating to the Baystate Medical pediatric unit 759 Chestnut St., 4th Floor, Springfield , MA 01109.



