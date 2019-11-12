Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Turner. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

William John Turner, 62 of Williamsburg passed away on November 11, 2019 peacefully at his home in Williamsburg. He was born June 29, 1957 in Northampton MA, the son of Richard H. Turner, Sr. and Lois M. ( Nehring) Turner and was a lifelong resident of Williamsburg.



Bill Turner and Deb Lawton were married October 7, 1978 in Williamsburg. Bill is survived by his wife Deb Turner, daughter Melissa Barbeau and granddaughter Brianna Barbeau, siblings Barbara L. Turner, Richard H. (Lori) Turner, Jr., Nancy A. (Mike) Wurm, Robert E. (MaryAnn) Turner, Donald W. (Joy) Turner and several nieces and nephews.



Bill was predeceased by his son Brian W. Turner in 2003, his parents and grandparents Emily Damon (Turner) and Warren P. Tower, Leon H. Turner and Ludolph H. and Bertha S. (Dahmke) Nehring.



A lifelong resident of the town, Bill was Highway Superintendent for the past twenty years and was well known in the community. He was active with his son Brian in the Western Mass 4-H Ox Teamsters , Goshen Highlanders Snowmobile Club ,serving as Vice President for many years, and organized many fundraisers to benefit local charities.



He was the Chairperson of the Williamsburg Water and Sewer Commission, served as the Tree Warden and was a past member of the Conservation Committee. He was the Dog Officer for many years.



Bill and Deb enjoyed camping, especially their trips to Colorado and Nova Scotia with their friends Shaun Hebert and Lynn LaFountain, riding their motorcycle, and especially their trips to Maine. One of his favorite moments was when Missy gave birth to Brianna on Christmas Eve, 2013. Since that moment he loved spending time with his granddaughter Brianna, driving her around his land on the tractor or side by side in their RTV. Bill, Deb, Missy and Bri had a family sugarhouse, producing maple syrup and other maple products.



Calling hours will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4 -7 P.M. at the Williamsburg Funeral Home, 3 South Main St., Haydenville.



Interment will be Sat. November 16, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Village Hill Cemetery.



A reception will follow at 12:00 at The American Legion at 5 Bridge Street in Haydenville



Memorial donations can be sent to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, PO Box 329, Northampton MA 01061-0329.

