William L. O'Neill

William L. "Bill" O'Neill, age 84, of Easthampton, passed away at home on Friday, October 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Lintner) O'Neill, and moved to Western MA as a child. Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War Era, and worked as a foreman for Spring Action Electrical for 19 years. Some of Bill's interests included raising dogs, golfing, and attending UMASS football and basketball games. Bill is survived by his wife of 31 years, Flora Jean O'Neill; his children: Joseph O'Neill and his wife Jennifer, Dawn Sarafin and her husband Mark, and Rod MacDonald and his wife Pamela; and four grandchildren: Courtney, William, Emily, and Molly. Committal with military honors will be held on Friday, October 25th at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam. Calling hours will be held Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Easthampton Fire Department, Attn: Ambulance Fund, 32 Payson Avenue, Easthampton, MA 01027 or to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, Attn: Development Office, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061-0329.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
