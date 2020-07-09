William LaValle

William (Bill) LaValle, 92 of Riviera Beach Florida passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Nolan LaValle and his three sisters: Betty Cummings, Veronica Dettle and Martha Dunne. Born June 9, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth LaValle. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who remember him fondly.Bill had a great sense of humor, and was kind and caring man. May he Rest in Peace.



