1/
William LaValle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) LaValle, 92 of Riviera Beach Florida passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Nolan LaValle and his three sisters: Betty Cummings, Veronica Dettle and Martha Dunne. Born June 9, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth LaValle. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who remember him fondly.Bill had a great sense of humor, and was kind and caring man. May he Rest in Peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved