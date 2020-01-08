Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Arnold Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William P. "Bill" Arnold, Jr., 72, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away peacefully early Saturday evening, January 4, 2020 at the Holyoke Soldiers Home. Bill was born and educated in Springfield, a son of the late William P. Arnold, Sr. and Nannie May (Jenkins) Arnold. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army Infantry Unit and was the recipient of several awards and citations including the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter badge. After his honorable discharge from active duty he returned home to civilian life where he began a career as the former owner and operator of Baystate Sound and Recording. Bill currently owned and operated BSR Avionics Repair Station for many years based out of the Northampton Airport. He was a licensed pilot, and was very fond of symphonic music and the Blues. Bill was a drummer for many years with the former Art Steele Blues Band, was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, enjoyed vintage cars, model railroads, watching the N E Patriots, and coaching in his earlier years in the Youth Soccer Leagues. He leaves four loving children, Tina M. Smith and her husband Glenn "Tommy" of Windsor, CT, William P. Arnold, III and his wife Betel of Springfield, Laura A. Rita of Wilbraham, and Michael D. Arnold and Natalie Tesini of Springfield; his longtime companion, Delores (Loree) J. Thayer of Northampton; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Shanice, Ayana, Joseph, Jeanne, Darianna, William IV, Jordan, Michael II, Joseph, Isabella, Gabriella and Michael, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 12:00 noon at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen Street, Springfield, followed by burial and Military Honors at 2:00 PM at the Massachusetts veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., in Agawam. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning prior to his service from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be directed to the Evans House for Veterans, 14 Grant St., Easthampton, MA 01027 or the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, 1441 Main St., Springfield, MA, 01103. For more information please visit us at





William P. "Bill" Arnold, Jr., 72, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away peacefully early Saturday evening, January 4, 2020 at the Holyoke Soldiers Home. Bill was born and educated in Springfield, a son of the late William P. Arnold, Sr. and Nannie May (Jenkins) Arnold. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army Infantry Unit and was the recipient of several awards and citations including the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter badge. After his honorable discharge from active duty he returned home to civilian life where he began a career as the former owner and operator of Baystate Sound and Recording. Bill currently owned and operated BSR Avionics Repair Station for many years based out of the Northampton Airport. He was a licensed pilot, and was very fond of symphonic music and the Blues. Bill was a drummer for many years with the former Art Steele Blues Band, was a Harley Davidson enthusiast, enjoyed vintage cars, model railroads, watching the N E Patriots, and coaching in his earlier years in the Youth Soccer Leagues. He leaves four loving children, Tina M. Smith and her husband Glenn "Tommy" of Windsor, CT, William P. Arnold, III and his wife Betel of Springfield, Laura A. Rita of Wilbraham, and Michael D. Arnold and Natalie Tesini of Springfield; his longtime companion, Delores (Loree) J. Thayer of Northampton; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Shanice, Ayana, Joseph, Jeanne, Darianna, William IV, Jordan, Michael II, Joseph, Isabella, Gabriella and Michael, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 12:00 noon at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen Street, Springfield, followed by burial and Military Honors at 2:00 PM at the Massachusetts veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., in Agawam. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning prior to his service from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be directed to the Evans House for Veterans, 14 Grant St., Easthampton, MA 01027 or the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, 1441 Main St., Springfield, MA, 01103. For more information please visit us at www.byronkeenan.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close