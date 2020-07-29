William "Bill" Perry died peacefully surrounded by family and staff at Westfield Noble Hospital on June 26, 2020. He was born in Northampton, on November 1, 1934, to Walter L. Perry and Dora (Ethier) Perry. He was predeceased by his brother Walter Perry in 1999. William is survived by his wife, Jean Perry; a son Andrew and his wife Emelda of Florence; a daughter, Patricia and her husband Kevin; and their children, Rachel (18) and David (14), all of Santa Barbara, California. William is a graduate of St Michaels High School, class of 1952. He entered the U.S. Army in 1958 where he was a cryptographer at Fort Banks. It was there he met his wife Jean Hynes and they were married at St Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill, on July 21, 1962. William attended UMass-Amherst and graduated in 1965. He was employed by Mansfield Paper Company from 1965 until his retirement in 2000, a job loved. He enjoyed the theater and was an avid mystery reader. He read three newspapers and completed his crossword puzzles daily. He loved to travel, especially to Dayton, Ohio to visit family. He loved his sports, especially the Red Sox, Patriots, and college sports. He looked forward to our annual super bowl Sunday with close friends. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed many friends and acquaintances. There will be a Liturgy of Christian Burial on August 3rd at 10 am at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 99 King St., Northampton, followed by military honors after the Mass at the back of the church. Burial will be private. A special thanks to the fire department, police department, and the EMTs all of which deserves a special note of gratification.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044