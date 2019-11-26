Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Roddy" Adams Jr.. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

South Hadley - William "Roddy" R. Adams, Jr. 75, passed away November 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 7, 1944 in Holyoke, MA to William R. Adams, Sr. and Helen (Fountain) Adams. He was a lifelong resident of South Hadley and graduated from South Hadley High School. Roddy was a very active member of the South Hadley School Committee, he served as Chairman from 2006-2007 as well as on the board for 10 years. He also served on the Building and Site committee and was the Parade Marshal for South Hadley in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2006. In 2002, his dedication to his community, was acknowledged when he received the South Hadley Citizenship Award. He retired after working for 35 years with Local 43, doing asbestos pipe installation for AC & S Contracting. He was also a member of the executive committee for the Union. He enjoyed staying active after retiring as he continued working at the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Ledges and Hickory Ridge golf courses. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf as well as played on a regional softball league out of Westfield called MA Mannings. Roddy had a close knit circle of friends who met regularly at the "Round Table" at the Egg & I. Roddy not only supported town sporting events, but most of all enjoyed watching his grandchildren's games. He loved spending time with his family as well as enjoyed the outdoors working around his home. Roddy is survived by his wife, Sheila (Berman) Adams, three children Mark Adams and his wife Lisa, Vanessa Adams all of S. Hadley and Sarah Jolly and husband Jeff of North Haven, CT. He also leaves four grandchildren, Jordan Leonard, Sophia Daniels, Morgan and Anthony Adams, a great grandson Logan Lozada as well as his beloved granddogs. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Eddie Adams. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 3:00-6:00 p.m at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be Monday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, please meet directly at the church. Burial will take place at St. Rose Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the South Hadley Athletic Association. For more information visit

