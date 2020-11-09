William "Bill" Waslick passed away on November 7th at the Cooley-Dickinson Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.



Bill was the only child of William and Gladys Waslick and a lifelong resident of Northampton. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife and beloved life-partner Ann (Miller) Waslick, one grandchild (Jennifer) and many other loving relatives and in-laws from his original family and his wife's large Irish family.



Bill was a graduate of Northampton High School and studied for two years at Monson Academy prior to military service in the Army. After discharge from the military, he studied Political Science at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He eventually settled into a 30-year teaching career at Smith Vocational High School in the History and English Departments. During those years he earned a Master's Degree in Education from Westfield State College and a certificate of advanced study from Union College in New York. In addition, he spent many hours devoted to sustaining youth sports programs in Northampton through volunteer coaching, administration, and service with the Northampton Recreation Commission. Bill was blessed with a long 27-year retirement during which he pursued his primary passions of being a devoted husband, a lover of all things related to his family and a kind and thoughtful relative, neighbor and citizen.



Bill had many interests, avocations, and hobbies. He was an avid sports fan and golfer. He followed the local amateur and professional sports teams, being a devoted UMass Minuteman, Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and family, maintaining an annual membership at the Beaver Brook Golf Course for many years. He traveled to South Carolina regularly with his wife and to destinations such as Ireland, Texas, and California on special occasions. He loved cooking and preparing meals for his family. He enjoyed attending athletic, dance, musical and theatrical performances, especially if they included his grandchildren. He valued lifelong education, both in terms of his own learning but also in sharing what he learned with friends and family. Although reported to be somewhat shy in high school by those who knew him, he grew to be a skilled and enthusiastic socializer and conversationalist, and by the time he had reached his later years he truly enjoyed long hours of conversation with family, friends and acquaintances on varied topics and issues of the day.



Bill is survived by a large group of loved ones who will miss him dearly, including his five children (and their spouses) Jan (Stilly), Mark, Bruce (Terri), Bill (Paige) and Beth (Dave), twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law Patz Miller of Hatfield, and other cherished nephews, nieces and cousins.



The family will host a wake at the Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton on Friday November 13th with calling hours from 3 to 6 pm for the general public. There will be an additional calling hour from 2 to 3 pm for anyone wishing to attend but needing to minimize exposure risk to COVID-19 due to health or other risk considerations. Services for Bill will be private, but there will be a graveside service open to the public on Saturday November 14th at 11:15 am at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cooley-Dickinson Hospital Oncology Program or the National Breast Cancer Foundation.



