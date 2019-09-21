Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred R. Abbott. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred "Winnie" Ruth (Taylor) Abbott passed away on the morning of Sunday, September 15, 2019. Winnie was born the 8th child of Donald William Taylor and Alice Janet (Paddock) Taylor on March 17, 1934 in Liverpool, England.



Winnie often spoke of her experiences as a young child growing up in Liverpool, especially during the Liverpool Blitz. She recalled waiting with her sisters for their father to return each night from his duties as the neighborhood Air Raid Warden. As dusk fell, he would leave the home to make sure the street lamps and their neighbors' lights were out. Once he left, they would hide under the staircase for protection. Her older sisters and brothers were away serving in the military during the Second World War. When the bombings increased, Winnie and her older sister, Nancy, were evacuated to Wales for their safety. They arrived in Wales via train and they were taken in by strangers to care for them. Their parents didn't know where or with whom they lived. When the bombings ceased, they returned home.



Winnie graduated from Aigburth Vale School in Liverpool and worked in the banking industry. She met her husband to be, Edward Hugh Abbott, in 1948 at a party while he was stationed in Liverpool with the Royal Navy. Winnie and Hugh were married July 3, 1954 at the St. Barnabas Church in Liverpool. They had two children, Michael Edward and Sharon Elizabeth.



In 1959, Winnie and Hugh emigrated by cargo ship to the United States with their children. They arrived in Boston Harbor on July 13, 1959, first settling in Milford NH and permanently in Greenfield in 1964.



Winnie worked at the Greenfield Tap & Die, Dillon Chevrolet and after 35 years she retired from Wilson's Department Store.



Winnie enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles and spending time at the casino. She loved camping in Maine, especially Pemaquid, ME.



Winnie was predeceased by her parents, siblings and husband who passed earlier this year on March 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Abbott and her husband, Larry Jarvis, of Northfield, her son Michael Abbott of Greenfield, her granddaughter Jocelyn Potter and her husband, Andrew, and three great grandchildren, Maggie, Nicholas and Elliott Hugh Potter, all of Hadley.



Winnie's family would like to thank the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield and New England Hospice for all the care and compassion they provided to Winnie and her family.



Per Winnie's request there will be no calling hours or services. Instead, Winnie loved ice cream and didn't want anyone to be sad when she passed, so requested that her friends and family take a loved one out for ice cream - preferably Friendly's which was her favorite. Arrangements were handled under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.

