Winthrop "Butch" Kellogg, 72, died December 29, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on October 7, 1947 to the late Winthrop and Ella (Squires) Kellogg. He grew up in Amherst and was a graduate of Amherst High School.Butch was a retired member of the Belchertown Police Department. Prior to becoming a police officer, he was employed by the Amherst Regional Schools as a custodian and school bus driver and instructor. He also previously worked for Western Mass Electric, and as an auto mechanic in Amherst.Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and classic cars. He was an avid skeet shooter and was a life time member of the Norwottuck Fish and Game Club.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Mary Rhodes, Grace Rauch, and Joyce Saylor and brother Martin. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Donna (Kolasienski), sons Michael of Belchertown and Brian and his wife Sarah Rastallis of Montague, and one granddaughter Kasey. He is also survived by his sister Eleanor Killeen and her husband Bill and several nieces and nephews.At Butch's request there will be no calling hours or services.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Belchertown Police Department, PO Box 901, Belchertown, MA 01007 to benefit the association scholarship program. Make checks payable to the Belchertown Police Association. Donations may also be made to the Norwottuck Fish and Game Association, PO Box 2492, Amherst, MA 01002.

