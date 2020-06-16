Wolfgang Adametz, 76, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 12, 2020 with his family at his side. Wolf was born January 7, 1944 in Breslau, Germany during the Second World War, coming to the United States (through Ellis Island) as a teenager in early 1957. His family settled in Northampton and Wolf was pleased to call Western Massachusetts his home. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1967-1970. He returned to Northampton and met the love of his life, Gail. Besides Gail, he leaves his children Erica Gonzales and her husband Gregory of Melrose, MA and Kurt Adametz and his partner Urias Dames of Buffalo, NY.He was predeceased by his mother Erna Vuciterna and step father Musa Vuciterna.Wolf was especially proud of his daughter's accomplishments in education and his son's career in dance. He was also an active man who loved to compete at tennis and golf. He also loved boating with his family on the Connecticut River.People who knew Wolf found that beneath his tough exterior was a very kind and gentle man who truly liked people and liked helping people. He worked in the finance and banking industry for over 40 years, including time at GAC Finance, the Springfield Institution for Savings a/k/a SIS Bank, Vanguard Savings, WestBank and for the past 13 years, Greenfield Cooperative Bank, where he only recently retired. When working at SIS Bank and Vanguard, he attended classes at night, ultimately earning his bachelor's degree from American International College. Wolf was very proud of his work as a volunteer in developing one of the first "Credit for Life" youth financial education programs in Western Massachusetts. He subsequently mentored several young people at his bank. His warm smile and dry sense of humor will be missed by his family and his many friends and colleagues.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wolf's memory to the Hospice of the Fisher House, 1165 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002 OR Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044