Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Branch. View Sign

Yvonne "Bonnie" (Budar) Branch, 97, of Florence died peacefully on March 20, 2019 at Linda Manor Assisted Living LED in Leeds, MA. Bonnie was born on January 18, 1922 in Boise Idaho, the first child of Dorothy (Palmer) Budar and Richard R Budar. She moved to Springfield and then Whately, MA at an early age. Bonnie attended local schools, graduating from Northampton High School, attended the Miss Farmer School for Girls and Lesley College in Boston as well as Vesper George School of Art. Additionally, Bonnie received Le Cordon Bleu training before starting her career. After her formal education Bonnie lived in Boston and had several jobs including working as a food demonstrator with Betty Crocker, briefly did modeling, and worked for the Red Cross. When the U.S. entered World War II, Bonnie drove an ambulance for the Red Cross transporting soldiers from the train stations to the hospitals. During this time, Bonnie met her future husband, Dr Charles L. Branch and they married on April 17, 1943. They ultimately enjoyed over 65 years of marriage together. Soon afterwards, Bonnie and Chuck, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Naval Dental Corps moved to North Carolina to serve his Country. After the War, Bonnie and family moved back north to Northampton, MA where Chuck established his dental practice and Bonnie in addition to raising three children started her long career of volunteerism. Bonnie served the community in many capacities, most notably the Cooley Dickinson Hospital where she is best known for her involvement with the Gift shop, the Auxiliary Board, and the Art Gallery which displayed the work of many local artists. In 1994 Bonnie was awarded the William E. Dwyer Distinguished Service Award for her years of dedication to the Hospital. Bonnie also received the Award of Merit by the Massachusetts Republican Committee in 1967 for outstanding service at the local, state, and national level and for Sincere Devotion to the Cause of Good Government in Massachusetts. Additional awards earned include two Cordon Bleu awards for food presentation at the Hilton Hotel in Boston. Bonnie was also a volunteer at Clarke School for the Deaf for over fifty years, a charter member of the Calvin Coolidge Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees. In addition, She was President of Beta Sigma Phi, President of the Valley District Dental Women, and President of the Massachusetts Dental Women's Association. Bonnie also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, painting, fashion, decorating and floral design, travel, boating and spending time with her family and friends. For many years Bonnie and Chuck enjoyed summering in Moultonborough, NH on Lake Winnipesaukee and living on their boat in Sebastian, FL during the winter months. Bonnie was "famous" for the many house parties she hosted with Chuck and for her exotic and extravagant holiday meals often prepared from game and fish harvested by Chuck. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, her husband Chuck who passed in 2009, and her four siblings Dorothy (Dolly), ValJeanne, Richard, and Gilman. Bonnie will be greatly missed by her three children Charonne Masters and husband Tom of Haydenville MA, Dr Alan Branch and wife Lynell of Leeds MA, and Lynn Doyle and husband Robert of Quincy MA, and by her grandchildren Christopher, Alison, Adam, Brett, and Lindsey, as well as seven great grandchildren. Bonnie had a wonderful and full life and showed a deep desire and ability to live independently until her last six months. The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Parsons and the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living LEP for their compassion and care. The Branch family would also like to thank Cindy Lukowski and Mary Jane Emrick for their companionship with Bonnie. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Bonnie's memory to the Friends of Cooley Dickinson Hospital or a . The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.

Yvonne "Bonnie" (Budar) Branch, 97, of Florence died peacefully on March 20, 2019 at Linda Manor Assisted Living LED in Leeds, MA. Bonnie was born on January 18, 1922 in Boise Idaho, the first child of Dorothy (Palmer) Budar and Richard R Budar. She moved to Springfield and then Whately, MA at an early age. Bonnie attended local schools, graduating from Northampton High School, attended the Miss Farmer School for Girls and Lesley College in Boston as well as Vesper George School of Art. Additionally, Bonnie received Le Cordon Bleu training before starting her career. After her formal education Bonnie lived in Boston and had several jobs including working as a food demonstrator with Betty Crocker, briefly did modeling, and worked for the Red Cross. When the U.S. entered World War II, Bonnie drove an ambulance for the Red Cross transporting soldiers from the train stations to the hospitals. During this time, Bonnie met her future husband, Dr Charles L. Branch and they married on April 17, 1943. They ultimately enjoyed over 65 years of marriage together. Soon afterwards, Bonnie and Chuck, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Naval Dental Corps moved to North Carolina to serve his Country. After the War, Bonnie and family moved back north to Northampton, MA where Chuck established his dental practice and Bonnie in addition to raising three children started her long career of volunteerism. Bonnie served the community in many capacities, most notably the Cooley Dickinson Hospital where she is best known for her involvement with the Gift shop, the Auxiliary Board, and the Art Gallery which displayed the work of many local artists. In 1994 Bonnie was awarded the William E. Dwyer Distinguished Service Award for her years of dedication to the Hospital. Bonnie also received the Award of Merit by the Massachusetts Republican Committee in 1967 for outstanding service at the local, state, and national level and for Sincere Devotion to the Cause of Good Government in Massachusetts. Additional awards earned include two Cordon Bleu awards for food presentation at the Hilton Hotel in Boston. Bonnie was also a volunteer at Clarke School for the Deaf for over fifty years, a charter member of the Calvin Coolidge Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees. In addition, She was President of Beta Sigma Phi, President of the Valley District Dental Women, and President of the Massachusetts Dental Women's Association. Bonnie also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, painting, fashion, decorating and floral design, travel, boating and spending time with her family and friends. For many years Bonnie and Chuck enjoyed summering in Moultonborough, NH on Lake Winnipesaukee and living on their boat in Sebastian, FL during the winter months. Bonnie was "famous" for the many house parties she hosted with Chuck and for her exotic and extravagant holiday meals often prepared from game and fish harvested by Chuck. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, her husband Chuck who passed in 2009, and her four siblings Dorothy (Dolly), ValJeanne, Richard, and Gilman. Bonnie will be greatly missed by her three children Charonne Masters and husband Tom of Haydenville MA, Dr Alan Branch and wife Lynell of Leeds MA, and Lynn Doyle and husband Robert of Quincy MA, and by her grandchildren Christopher, Alison, Adam, Brett, and Lindsey, as well as seven great grandchildren. Bonnie had a wonderful and full life and showed a deep desire and ability to live independently until her last six months. The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Parsons and the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living LEP for their compassion and care. The Branch family would also like to thank Cindy Lukowski and Mary Jane Emrick for their companionship with Bonnie. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Bonnie's memory to the Friends of Cooley Dickinson Hospital or a . The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her care. Funeral Home Williamsburg Funeral Home

3 South Main Street

Williamsburg , MA 01039

(413) 268-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations