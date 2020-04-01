|
Adam David Huber was born in Watsonville, California on November 5, 1969 to Adam and Vida Huber. Adam attended local schools and graduated from Watsonville High School. He went on to study auto mechanics at UTI in Phoeniz, AZ.
He made his home for several years in Hollister, California. He worked for several dealerships in the Los Gatos/San Jose area before relocating with his family to Reno, NV to be closer to his parents.
Adam enjoyed many hobbies. He loved taking his boys, Adam and Mikey, target shooting in the hills in the Reno area. He was so very proud of his son's, they were the blessings in his life.
Adam was well known for his honesty, quick wit and helpful nature. He was employed at
Reno GMC as a master mechanic.
There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, in Gilroy, CA. Internment
Will be Saturday, March 28 at 10 am at St. Mary's in the family crypt.
Adam, you were our firstborn son, light of our lives. The way you lived your life and loved your family made us so very proud. There was never a better son or brother. Until we meet again, know that you were loved. Adam, you will live in our hearts forever
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 15, 2020