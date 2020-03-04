|
|
|
Albert Esquivel passed away February 23rd, 2020. He was a loving Husband, Dad, Pa-paw, Brother, Son, Uncle and Godfather. Albert is survived by his wife Vicki Esquivel, his four sons: Albert Jr., Austin, Brenton, and David, his daughter Starlene, and his 11 grandkids (with more on the way.) He was born in San Jose, CA and lived most of his life in San Jose and Gilroy. Throughout his life he was very active in golf and his love of cars and trucks. He was active in the All American Truck Club, The Oldsmobile Club of America, and could be found every Saturday at the ARM'D garage. He loved his family and his hobbies. There will be a Celebration of Life at the end of March. (Date to be announced later.)
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020