It's with a heavy heart and great sorrow that we announce the passing of Albert Madrid Jr Aka "Grandpa". He passed Sunday morning at 2:05am on September 13, 2020 at the young age of 79. He was surrounded by family during his last days of life in his home.

He was a sweet man, hard worker, amazing cook, always joked around, full of love and life, and loved by many.

He was a clamper from Mt. Charlie Chapter 1850 an ECV brotherhood of preserving history and building historical monuments.

Preceded in death by his parents Rita "Nana" Perez & Genaro Perez, daughter Jennie Lugo, grandchildren Israel Lugo & Cassandra Chavez, brother's William "Boy" Munoz & David Perez, nephew Gilbert "Pelon" Saldana and niece Mona Guerra

Survived by his loving wife of 42 years Doris Madrid, son's Joel Madrid (Juliana), John Chavez of Gilroy, Keith Chavez of Texas & daughters Doreen Aguirre, Beckie Beltran of San Jose & Ruthie Beltran of Morgan Hill. Sister's Margaret Mesa, Anita Rios of Yuma, Az, Helen Madrid, Alice Vela (Mauro), Mary Perez of Gilroy, Christy Zamora of Green Bay, WI & brother Tony Perez (Mary Ellen) of Gilroy. Grandchildren (39), great grandchildren (65), great-great grandchildren (3), many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed greatly and loved forever.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store