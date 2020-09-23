1/1
Albert Madrid
1941 - 2020
It's with a heavy heart and great sorrow that we announce the passing of Albert Madrid Jr Aka "Grandpa". He passed Sunday morning at 2:05am on September 13, 2020 at the young age of 79. He was surrounded by family during his last days of life in his home.
He was a sweet man, hard worker, amazing cook, always joked around, full of love and life, and loved by many.
He was a clamper from Mt. Charlie Chapter 1850 an ECV brotherhood of preserving history and building historical monuments.
Preceded in death by his parents Rita "Nana" Perez & Genaro Perez, daughter Jennie Lugo, grandchildren Israel Lugo & Cassandra Chavez, brother's William "Boy" Munoz & David Perez, nephew Gilbert "Pelon" Saldana and niece Mona Guerra
Survived by his loving wife of 42 years Doris Madrid, son's Joel Madrid (Juliana), John Chavez of Gilroy, Keith Chavez of Texas & daughters Doreen Aguirre, Beckie Beltran of San Jose & Ruthie Beltran of Morgan Hill. Sister's Margaret Mesa, Anita Rios of Yuma, Az, Helen Madrid, Alice Vela (Mauro), Mary Perez of Gilroy, Christy Zamora of Green Bay, WI & brother Tony Perez (Mary Ellen) of Gilroy. Grandchildren (39), great grandchildren (65), great-great grandchildren (3), many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed greatly and loved forever.


Published in Gilroy from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
September 23, 2020
My prayers and condolences to Unclejr n all of family!!
Mike Cortez
Family
September 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. much Love and prayers to all❤
Mariann Ybarra Williamson
Family
September 23, 2020
My condolences to your family at this difficult time, prayers to all of you.

Eugene Aguilar
September 23, 2020
God saw he was getting tired,
And a cure was not to be;
So He put His arms around him,
And whispered, "Come with me".
With tearful eyes we watched him,
And saw him pass away;
Although we loved him dearly,
We could not make him stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.

Love and Prayers to you All
Victoria A. Chavez and Family
Victoria Chavez
Family
September 23, 2020
I love ❤ you grandpa thank you for everything you awesome man
Nancy Aguirre
Family
September 23, 2020
My dad/ my forever angel.. i love you so much my heart will forever burn for the love for chirst cause if i dont i wpnt be able to see u again in heaven my eye are set.. grandpa i kiss you.. love you little mud! B valerie and i cant beleive its the "FINEL FINEL:
Valerie plaza
Daughter
September 23, 2020
May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. And May perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.
Lydia Torres
Family
September 22, 2020
Sending our Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the entire family. Érica & Valentino Quistian
September 22, 2020
This is the greatest man I’ve ever had the privilege to call DAD. He’s never turned his back on me and always held open arms for me and his grandkids. He will be greatly missed but NEVER forgotten!! I love you Daddy!!
Joel Madrid
Son
September 22, 2020
Fist up thumb in ear love you uncle hoonyour i will never forget the brotherhood ecv for life
Ray Ramos
Family
September 22, 2020
My condolences goes out to my Aunt Doris n family may god give u strength..
Much love from
The Beltran's in fresno
Love u guys
jessica Beltran
Family
September 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Elizabeth Lisa Strom
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Albert Madrid aka grandpa I will miss u so much forever your tv repairman
Joseph Baltazar aka radio
Family
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family and prayers during this difficult time
Marty Salinas
September 22, 2020
I Knew this person for over 42plus years he was married to my sister for 42 years Junior was the most tolerant and patient man I can say I have known he helped raise my sisters kids plus adopted a son with my sister they had a pretty great life together that’s for sure.
Vouna Bowers
Family
September 22, 2020
To a great man, Jr you wil be missed so much.❤
Troylynn Echevarria
Family
September 22, 2020
My dad was a great man. Did the most and went above and beyond for all of us. He loves my mom very much!!
Priscilla Chavez
Daughter
September 21, 2020
Jr. was a great friend to my father for many years.
Therese Bonesio
Friend
September 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
gary velasco
Friend
September 17, 2020
My prayers and condolences for Uncle Jr and family.
FRANK MASONI
