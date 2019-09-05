|
|
Alice Keiko Sakahara, beloved sister, aunt, grand-aunt, and friend passed peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Alice was born to the late Takeo and Tsuyako Sakahara on April 10, 1937 in Fresno, California.
Alice's legacy is best known as the "head" secretary at Gilroy High School for 42 years. She loved Gilroy High, the staff and students and the respect was mutual. More than four decades of students passed by her desk onto graduation. Alice served 11 principals and 7 superintendents before her retirement. GHS staff remarked that "Alice ran the school," and often went to her for answers.
Alice's blood ran Mustang Blue. Always a super fan, she wore her colors proudly at GHS events. Her permanent seat is still reserved for her in the gym. Alice was honored into the Gilroy High Hall of Fame in 2000.
Alice is survived by her brothers, William (Janet) Sakahara, Gene (Kathryn) Sakahara,
and stepbrother, Dale Sakahara. She loved her nieces, Kristin (Kendall) Cummings, Robin (Dan) Allen, Karin (Kenn) Kashima, Gena (Fortune) Gonzales and nephew, Tim (Karisse) Sakahara. She is survived by five grand-nieces and four grand-nephews.
Alice's memorial service will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Habing Family Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Gilroy High Student
Center. Go to http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward the Alice Sakahara Memorial Scholarship,
which will be established through the Gilroy Foundation/ SakaBozzo Scholarship.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019