|
|
|
Allan Willis Nicholson, of Gilroy, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 28, 2020. He was comforted by his family in the days before his passing. A visitation will be held at Habing Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10AM to 1PM with a service at 1PM. The burial will follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery. Reception details will be given out at the service. For the full online obituary, please visitwww.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020