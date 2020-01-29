Home

Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Allan Nicholson
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Allan Willis Nicholson


1931 - 2020
Allan Willis Nicholson Obituary
Allan Willis Nicholson, of Gilroy, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 28, 2020. He was comforted by his family in the days before his passing. A visitation will be held at Habing Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10AM to 1PM with a service at 1PM. The burial will follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery. Reception details will be given out at the service. For the full online obituary, please visitwww.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020
