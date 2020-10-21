Adriana Stanchi Robba March 2, 1925 - July 4, 2014



Angelo Michael Robba was born February 12, 1925 to Italian immigrants Enrico Robba and Josephine Molino of San Francisco. He died at the age of 95, on October 12, 2020.



Angelo's wife, Adriana Stanchi Robba was born March 2, 1925 to Rosa Zeppa and Domenico Stanchi on a farm in Quargnento, Provincia di Alessandria Italy. She died on July 4, 2014



Adriana and Angelo were devoted parents of Rosemary Bridwell, of Hollister and Henry Robba, of San Martin, beloved Nonna to David, of Birmingham, AL, and Michael Bridwell (Erin) of Denver CO. Survived by nieces and nephews in Italy, the Bay Area and Truckee.



Adriana was the last of four children, and was preceded in death by her two brothers Giuseppe and Evasio Stanchi, in Italy and her sister Marina Bo Picollo of Sunnyvale.



Adriana grew up in Italy and went to school until the fifth grade. During the War she was home taking care of the family. Her sister Marina moved to California in 1930. In 1950 she asked for Adriana to visit on a three month visa, during that time she met Angelo Robba of San Martin, they married on July 15, 1951.



They lived with Angelo's parents while Angelo's Father (Enrico) and Adriana built their house. Angelo and Adriana were prune, and walnut farmers, later they grew row crops. Adriana had her specialty crops of her own, one of them was raising bird seed. With that income Adriana took her family to Italy in 1962. It was the first time she had been back to Italy since her Visa in 1950.



She was a member of the St. Mary's Parish, Italian American Club, Italian Catholic Federation, Italian Mothers Club, WITS, and the Flower Lovers. She volunteered with the CCD program, and enjoyed running into past students. She was a creative cook, a talented seamstress, and she loved to crochet and knit, and do filet work, creative embroidery, table clothes and pillows.



Adriana enjoyed traveling with her husband Angelo. She loved cooking special home-cooked meals for her family, friends and having relatives over for Holiday dinners. Canning and drying fruit was an important project to do during the summer time. She loved trying new things like making wine. She adored her grandkids, teaching them to make raviolis and she always had breadsticks and biscotti ready to give away. She also loved giving produce away to friends and family.



She was a very loving and generous mother and grandmother. Her energy, work ethic, and friendliness, set a positive example for her family and others.



We will all miss her terribly, but we will be so much richer for having had her as a wife, mother, and grandmother.



Angelo grew up in San Francisco until he turned 12 and his family purchased 20 acres in San Martin. He was a prune and walnut farmer, and later grew vegetable crops. In 1943 his family bought the 60 acres where he lived the remainder of his life.



In 1945 Angelo joined the army stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. He was a Military Police, and discharged in 1946. In 1951 he met Adriana Stanchi through a family friend.



As a farmer Angelo could take care of any maintenance issues that arose on the farm. He was a member of the Italian American Club, Gilroy Elks Club since 1962, The Fish and Game Club, and American Legion.



Angelo's hobbies were fishing and traveling. He loved being with the guys and he took his grandkids to Yosemite and on fishing trips that they enjoyed so much.



We will miss him, but are grateful for the rich experience of having him as a husband, Father, and Nonno.









