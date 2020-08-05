1/
Anne Juri
1936 - 2020
Anne (Matilda Anne, but "Tillie" to relatives) Juri, was born July 16, 1936 in Altaville, California, the daughter of Mary and Earnest Juri. She died a day after her birthday on July 17, 2020 in Fresno, California at St. Agnes Hospital. The cause of her death was respiratory failure.
After earning a BA in Social Work from Humphrey State College, Anne joined the Sisters of Charity working with the poor in Puerto Rico, South America and Chicago; she became fluent in Spanish. She completed her Masters in Family and Marriage Counseling at San Jose State, and was working on her Doctorate after she left the Convent.
Anne would want to acknowledge her dear friend and mentor, Pastor Charles Kardal, wife Jean, and Rey Hassan, an attorney that she worked closely with.
Anne is survived by Max Renteria, considered a beloved Son, Cousin, Mary DeAguiar (like a sister), and Nephew, Michael Van Horn. Predeceased, Brother, Earnest Juri.
Mass at Holy Family Church, Fresno is pending due to COVID. Father Patrick Dooling, Pastoral Advisor of Respect Life in Monterey Diocese during the years of Anne's volunteer work, offered a Mass.
In memory of Anne, contributions can be mailed to Reade and Sons Mortuary in Fresno.
Anne will be buried next to her Father, at Mokelumne Hill, Calaveras County.

Published in Gilroy from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
