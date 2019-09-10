|
|
Anthony Lee (Tony) Andrade died peacefully at the age of 84 in Salinas, CA on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in 1935 in Hawaii on the island of Maui, he came to the mainland to attend Santa Clara University. Upon graduation, he served as a Lieutenant in the US Army in France. Following his military service, he settled in Hollister, CA with his wife Beverly Guerra where they grew their family to five children. After Beverly passed, Tony married Betsy McIntosh and their family grew to nine children in total. Tony's children were the joy of his life, with them he lived and loved large.
Tony enjoyed a career as a CPA and served as the San Benito County Inheritance Tax Appraiser. He also served on the Gavilan College Board and was Chairman of the San Benito Democratic Central Committee. In his spare time, he could be found in the front row of countless local community theatre performances or sharing a laugh with anyone who would listen.
Tony is survived by his wife of forty years, Elizabeth (Betsy) Andrade, his children; Shirean Andrade Williams, Kent Andrade, Carla Andrade Bergez, Mark Andrade, Jennie McIntosh, Christopher Andrade, David Andrade, Anthony Andrade Jr., Katharine Andrade, twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Tony's love of life was insatiable and contagious. While his incredible sense of humor and warmth will be much missed, Tony would want us all to be happy and have a good laugh in his memory. As we all know, 'the show must go on'...a celebration of his life will include a Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Spreckels, CA at 11am on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Central California Chapter of .
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019