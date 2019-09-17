Home

Arthur Serrano
Arthur M. Serrano


1944 - 2019
Arthur M. Serrano Obituary
Arthur Serrano was born on January 4, 1944 in Lenwood, CA. and passed on September 13, 2019, peacefully in his home with his family. He is survived by his wife Maria; son Marty (Diana); daughter, Carla; daughter, Roberta; son, Arthur Jr.; daughter, Cynthia and 12 grandkids and 2 great grandkids.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 9:00PM with a Vigil service beginning at 7:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 AM followed by burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
