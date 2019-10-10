|
Our beloved mother Benita Carmen Leon Reimal passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 10/5/2019. She was born in Reedley, CA on 11/5/1934 to Porfirio and Michaela Goni Leon originally from the Basque region of Navarre, Spain. Benita was raised on her parent's farm in Wasco, CA.
Benita's strong Catholic faith and upbringing provided a source of comfort & strength to her, which inspired everyone around her.
Benita had Parkinson's. She always had a warm smile and positive attitude as she fought this degenerative brain disease bravely.
Benita graduated from Fresno State magna cum laude prior to meeting her husband William (Bill) Reimal. After graduation Benita was employed at Standard School district in Bakersfield, CA teaching 5th grade.
Benita met William (Bill) Reimal at a school district meeting in Bakersfield, CA. She taught 5th grade, and Bill taught history, coached football, baseball, basketball at junior high school in Bakersfield, CA.
Benita Carmen Leon was married to Bill Reimal on April 14, 1962, and they had a good life together for 57 years.
Benita, Bill and young daughter Teresa Reimal moved to Visalia where they continued their respective careers in education. Larry joined our family in May 1965.
The four of us moved to Gilroy in 1967, where our father was hired as a Counselor & Wrestling Coach at Gavilan Jr. College, Gilroy. Benita was hired at Gilroy Unified School District (GUSD) as a 5th grade elementary school teacher.
Our mother continued her education at night, and obtained her Masters degree in Special Education from Santa Clara University.
Benita continued to work as an elementary school teacher and Resource Specialist throughout GUSD. She was bilingual speaking fluent Spanish and English.
Benita was instrumental in encouraging her husband Bill to pursue his advanced Master's and Doctorate degrees. Benita retired after 35 years of teaching.
Benita had a special gift for teaching others. She cared for and tutored her grandchildren Caitlyn & Carissa Pierotti, Rebeca Reimal, Rachel Reimal and Larry Jr. every day until she was diagnosed with Parkinson's. All of her grandchildren affectionately call her "LaLa".
After retiring Benita also performed volunteer work in Gilroy. St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Joseph's, and Rotacare. Benita was Board President of AAUW, and PEO.
Benita was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother always willing to be of help to her loved ones and others. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Benita is survived by her loving husband Bill Reimal, daughter Teresa Reimal, son Larry Reimal, daughter-in-law Camille Reimal, granddaughters Caitlyn and Carissa Pierotti, Rebeca Reimal, Rachel Reimal, & grandson Larry Reimal Jr., great-grandmother of Audrey Brooklyn Marie Pierotti.
Benita is also survived by her loving sister Gloria Lisk, brother-in-law Ronald Lisk, niece Michelle and her husband Kevin Kelly and great nephews Cameron and Brennan.
Benita continued to attend mass regularly and continued her volunteer work until her Parkinson's disease made it impossible for her to do so.
Viewing will begin at 6:00 PM with Vigil at 7:00 PM on Monday 10/14/19 at St. Mary's Church in Gilroy.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday 10/15/2019 at 10:00 am. Reception will follow at West Side Grill, 8080 Santa Teresa Blvd. #100, Gilroy, CA.
Family would appreciate donations to . Condolences can be made at www.HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019