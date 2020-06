On June 10, 2020, Bernice Rose McHenry, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmotherpassed away peacefully at the age of 97.Bernice was born July 25,1922, and became a lifelong resident of Gilroy, CA where sheattended local schools and graduated from Gilroy High School.In 1948 Bernice met and married the love of her life Stuart (Chuck) McHenry. They built a houseon Rosanna Street where she was a fixture for 65 years raising three sons: Stuart (Christine) ofBullhead City, AZ; Doug (Pat) of Folsom, CA; David (Audrey) of Paso Robles, CA. In additionshe welcomed grandsons Stuart, Ryan, Curtis, Eric, Derek, Stephen and granddaughter Jaime,two great granddaughters Lexy, Savannah and three great grandsons Mekhi, Elijah, Cyrus.Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Stuart, parents Manuel and Theresa Silva,brothers, Tony and Manuel Silva, and sisters Tessie Masini, Marie Paige and Betty Parker.Bernice McHenry will be buried next to her husband Stuart at Gavilan Hills Memorial ParkCemetery, A celebration of life will be planned at a future time. In lieu of flowers we ask thatyou share a story about Bernice with others, keeping her memory alive or donate to a charity ofyour choice.Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com