On June 10, 2020, Bernice Rose McHenry, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother
passed away peacefully at the age of 97.
Bernice was born July 25,1922, and became a lifelong resident of Gilroy, CA where she
attended local schools and graduated from Gilroy High School.
In 1948 Bernice met and married the love of her life Stuart (Chuck) McHenry. They built a house
on Rosanna Street where she was a fixture for 65 years raising three sons: Stuart (Christine) of
Bullhead City, AZ; Doug (Pat) of Folsom, CA; David (Audrey) of Paso Robles, CA. In addition
she welcomed grandsons Stuart, Ryan, Curtis, Eric, Derek, Stephen and granddaughter Jaime,
two great granddaughters Lexy, Savannah and three great grandsons Mekhi, Elijah, Cyrus.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Stuart, parents Manuel and Theresa Silva,
brothers, Tony and Manuel Silva, and sisters Tessie Masini, Marie Paige and Betty Parker.
Bernice McHenry will be buried next to her husband Stuart at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park
Cemetery, A celebration of life will be planned at a future time. In lieu of flowers we ask that
you share a story about Bernice with others, keeping her memory alive or donate to a charity of
your choice.
Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy from Jun. 21 to Jun. 29, 2020.