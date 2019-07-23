Home

Bob Torgerson


1934 - 2019
Bob Torgerson Obituary
Bob Torgerson was born on March 7, 1934 in Fargo, North Dakota and passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his 4 children, 2 granddaughters and 2 great grandsons. He lived a full life enjoying his children and grandchildren. His favorite past time was golf and photography. He was a long time resident of Gilroy, CA of more than 35 years. 
Private memorial. He would have appreciated all donations go to the Alzheimer's Research at http://www.alzfdn.org
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from July 23 to July 30, 2019
