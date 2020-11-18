Brian Declan Cunningham, beloved husband and father, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020.

He was born in Evanston, Illinois on November 13, 1942, and was the youngest of four siblings. After spending his formative years growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, Brian followed his keen instincts, moved to California, and attended the University of California at Berkeley. During college, Brian played Oski the Bear-the team mascot-at football games. He was an ardent Cal fan, a tradition that continued throughout his life.

He studied mathematics at Cal, earned a master's degree in the subject at UCLA, and later went on to earn a law degree at the University of Santa Clara. After he graduated from Santa Clara, he opened his own law practice. While the practice of law was exciting and fulfilling to him for many years, he eventually felt the lure of the burgeoning real estate investment business and retired from practicing law in 1978. A philanthropist at heart, he continued to give free legal advice and assistance to those in need – he was the best advocate for so many people facing difficult challenges in life. If someone needed help, he was always there to listen and to be their hero.

Nothing was more important to Brian than his family. He was devoted to his beloved wife Peggy during their married life of 52 glorious years. He loved and adored his Peggy all throughout their happy life together. Brian also deeply loved and was dedicated to his three children, Jennifer, Keith and Heather. As a Dad, he was always there for his children. Whether it was just to have a chat, say a kind word, or to give much-needed words of encouragement, his children could always count on him to love and support them. As much as Brian loved his children, they loved him in return in equal measure. He was a wonderful man.

He also adored his three grandchildren. In his later years, they were a joy to him and were a true light in his life. He truly enjoyed every minute he spent with them. There was nothing he would not do to make them smile and laugh. They were always overjoyed to see him and spend time with Papa.

Brian was a pillar and long-time resident of the Gilroy community. A co-founder of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Brian also proudly served on the Gilroy City Council as a Councilman for 5 years.

He was a devout Catholic: singing in the choir, participating in Mass, and helping the St. Vincent de Paul Society organize food drives for the hungry. A fervent advocate for the unborn, he was a pro-life activist throughout his life. He founded the Keeper's Closet, a clothing and food pantry charitable organization for families with young children in need of life's necessities. He believed in supporting families in our community. He touched so many lives and his kindness to many endures in the hearts of those he served and cared for so much. He will be remembered by them, and by everyone who had the honor to know him. He made so many friends during his life.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Daniel S. Cunningham and Dorothea Cunningham (Phillips). He is survived by his wife Peggy Cunningham (Schager), his three children Jennifer Cunningham Bijkersma (Winfried), Keith Cunningham-Parmeter (Kendall), and Dr. Heather Cunningham English (Brad). He is survived by his three grandchildren, Jonah Seng Cunningham-Parmeter, Kai Christopher Cunningham-Parmeter, and Lauren Grace Bijkersma. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Myles Cunningham (Judi), Dr. Daniel Cunningham (Toni), and his sister Cynthia Whalen, along with many nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass and interment ceremony will be held privately and limited to immediate family members only due to Covid-19 health restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Brian's memory to 40 Days for Life, an organization that was his life's work. Donations may be sent to: 40 Days for Life, 4112 East 29th Street, Bryan, Texas 77802 or call 888-543-3316.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store