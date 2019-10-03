|
Carmelita Burley of Gilroy, CA lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by her family ones on September 1, 2019 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents Price and Beulah Chappell. She is survived by her daughters Sabrina Medeiros, Anita Burley, and Trudy Burley Glasspool; Her granchidren Shannon Neudeck, Summer Ralston, Justin Haag, and Lacey Haag; her great-grandchildren Alyssa Neudeck, Halee Neudeck, Logan Ralston, Alexis Haag, Degan Neudeck, and Justice Haag: her sisters Movadene Ritter, Joyce Ledon, Patricia Cameron, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held October 12, 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8530 Forest Street, Gilroy CA.
For further information contact Anita Burley at [email protected]
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019