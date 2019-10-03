Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
8530 Forest Street
Gilroy, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelita Burley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelita Burley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmelita Burley Obituary
Carmelita Burley of Gilroy, CA lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by her family ones on September 1, 2019 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents Price and Beulah Chappell. She is survived by her daughters Sabrina Medeiros, Anita Burley, and Trudy Burley Glasspool; Her granchidren Shannon Neudeck, Summer Ralston, Justin Haag, and Lacey Haag; her great-grandchildren Alyssa Neudeck, Halee Neudeck, Logan Ralston, Alexis Haag, Degan Neudeck, and Justice Haag: her sisters Movadene Ritter, Joyce Ledon, Patricia Cameron, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held October 12, 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8530 Forest Street, Gilroy CA.
For further information contact Anita Burley at [email protected]
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmelita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.