Carol Brem Bannister, 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Carol was born to the late Wilma and Harold Wonder on April 10, 1928 in Long Beach, California.
Carol was raised in Southern California, along with her younger brother Richard. Growing up in hard times, they enjoyed playing simple games of kick-the-can, hopscotch and hide and seek. She loved school and graduated in 1945.
After graduation, Carol moved to Gilroy and attended nurses training at San Jose College. Shortly after, she met her future husband, Steve Brem. They married in 1946 and by 1954 had three sons and a daughter.
In 1968 Carol married her second husband, Arthur Bannister. Carol's four children and Art's three children made a total of seven; with one year between each.
Carol was an active member of Gilroy Presbyterian Church. She was also an active member and past president of P.E.O. (Chapter C.G. in Gilroy), American Legion Auxiliary, Associate member of South Valley Auxiliary.
Carol loved big band music, dancing, golf and playing bridge. She also loved reading, flowers and gardening. Carol loved her family and enjoyed hosting family gatherings for holidays and birthdays. She was an awesome cook.
Carol is survived by her children Larry and (Judi) Brem, Bob and (Sandy) Brem, Jacqueline Brem and (Lori Arnberg), Randy and (Lorna) Brem, Barbara and (Walter) Dietsch, Brad Bannister and (Linda Estill) and Debbie and (Nelson) Crocker; as well as nine grandchildren; Monte Brem, Steven and (Sarah) Brem, Kara Brem, Sarah and (Stephen) George, Becky Brem, Kristina Brem, Cody Brem, Rahn and (Donna) Crocker and Alyce Bannister. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by husband, Arthur Bannister, her brother; Richard Wonder, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation Monday, August 19, 2019 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy. Condolences can be made at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 2019