|
|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce that Carolyn Sue Winn passed away on Christmas Day, 2019. Carolyn had suffered through several physical issues over the past months and had a heart attack on December 23rd. With family members at her side, she passed away peacefully on the 25th.
Carolyn was born on July 16, 1941. She was the first of eight children born to Henry and Myrel Dumas and was raised and attended schools in Purcell Oklahoma. She graduated from high school in 1959 and then married Mark Wallace and they had four children, sons Mark, Matt and John Michael, and daughter Michelle.
Carolyn Moved to California in 1968 where she earned a degree in nursing. She then met and fell in love with and on August 24th 1986 married John Winn. With this union the family expanded to include John's children Don and Patty. They made their home in Gilroy California and Carolyn had a variety of hobbies that she enjoyed over the years. She claimed that she made the best pecan pie ever made, but some argument over this fact exists.
She was preceded in death by her father Henry John Dumas, her mother Selma Myrel (Davis) Dumas, her husband John Winn, her daughter Teresa Michelle Henderson, her grandson Craig Lee Henderson, her brother Thomas Francis Dumas and her sisters Jeanne Kay Mantooth and Mary Jane Popoff.
Carolyn is survived by her sons Kenneth Mark Wallace,
Christopher Matthew Wallace, John Michael Wallace, and her siblings Johnny Lee Dumas, Henry Dewayne Dumas, Margaret Ann Luttrell and Pamela May Yen, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at the Habing Family Funeral Home on Saturday February 8th at 12:00 noon and we hope you can join us.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020