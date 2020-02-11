Home

Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Cecilia Martine
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Gilroy, CA
Cecilia Martine


1956 - 2020
Cecilia Martine Obituary
Cecilia Martinez, Gilroy resident entered to heaven on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother Estela V. Martinez.
Loving Daughter of Arnulfo Martinez, Sister of Robert (Judy), Sylvia (Richard), James (Candace) and Auntie of Tara, Janeah (Ricardo), Rebecca (Christopher), Marissa, Kaylin and Zachary
and Great Auntie of Jayden and RioRea.
The Vigil will be on Monday February 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Habing Family Funeral Home in Gilroy with Funeral Services on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gilroy.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research in Seattle, Washington
at www.fredhutch.org.
For online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
