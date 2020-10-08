1/1
Celestino Menchaca
1933 - 2020
Celestino "Tino" Menchaca, Jr., longtime local Teacher and resident, went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. By God's grace he passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Tino was born on July 25, 1933 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Celestino Sr. and Catalina (De Hoyos) Menchaca.
Tino is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Antonieta Menchaca, his children Jay Menchaca, Lisa Loo and Tino Menchaca, his grandchildren Jacob Loo and Zachary Loo, his brother Salvador Menchaca and numerous nieces, nephews and many others he considered as family.
Tino was a gentle man with much love to give and he was, in turn, dearly beloved by family and friends.
Tino grew up in the small South Texas town of Crystal City. After graduating from High School in Crystal City, TX, Tino attended, and graduated from, St. Mary's University in San Antonio. There, Tino studied History and Political Science and earned a Bachelor's Degree.
He would later go on to earn his Master's Degree from Texas A&I University. Throughout his professional life he passionately pursued higher education, taking many opportunities to advance.
Not long after graduating from college, Tino enlisted in the US Army.
He served overseas in the Office of the Provost Marshall ("Com Z") in Orleans, France from 1957 to 1959. While he was there, Tino became fluent in French and would return to visit several times over his lifetime. Tino was very proud of his military service and would go on to serve for numerous additional years in the Texas National Guard and Reserves.
In 1959, upon successfully completing his term with the US Army, he returned to his hometown of Crystal City, TX, where he became one of the first Hispanic teachers to be hired by the racially divided city and he continued to teach there for 5 years. This would turn out to be the beginning of a 40+ year term of public service as an Educator. It was during this time in Crystal City that he met his wife Antonieta Trevino De La Garza and they were married on April 14, 1963.
In May of 1965, Tino and Antonieta came to California for a visit with their infant son, Jay. The next day after he arrived he found a summer job with the State. What he thought was a visit became a permanent move when they both fell in love with the Bay Area and decided to make it their home.
Tino was soon hired as a Teacher for what was then the Rucker School District and which then became part of the Gilroy Unified School District. He would go on to serve as an elementary school Educator for our community for the next 35+ years. While most of this time was spent at Rucker School, he also taught at Glenview and Las Animas schools. Like before, Tino was again among the earliest Hispanic teachers to be hired by the district. His bilingual skills were often called upon by administration and he gladly translated many documents while still maintaining his own classroom and curriculum. Tino was proud of both his Hispanic and Italian heritage. He continued to serve as a substitute teacher for several years after his retirement.
Most importantly, Tino loved the Lord. As soon as he trusted Jesus as his savior, he became an evangelist to his extended family throughout Texas and the country. He found it his greatest pleasure and desire to help and provide for both his family and others with various needs.
Tino was a longtime member of Primera Iglesia Bautista and Gilroy's First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years, he leaves many loved ones there. He was also a member of The Gideons International, The Gilroy Camp, a body of believers dedicated to making the Word of God available to everyone and, together with the local church, reaching souls for Christ.
Tino also did some mission work abroad and was a part of a team that distributed new testament bibles while sharing the gospel with people from various backgrounds including Travelers across the Mediterranean into countries where it was prohibited to share the gospel openly and his knowledge of French helped spread the gospel.
Tino is greatly missed by his family who take comfort in God's countless promises of his present state: "...absent from the body, present with the Lord."?2 Corinthians 5:8
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Gilroy from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
21 entries
October 3, 2020
My sincere condolences
Brian Corliss
Friend
October 2, 2020
A brother in Christ & a Brother that would help u no matter & just. LOVEABLE. LOVE John & Grace Torres. Prayers for the Family.
John Torres
Family
October 2, 2020
Mr Menchaca was my teacher at Rucker school and a great one at that. Very nice man and yes very respectful...I also had the pleasure of working with his wife at the lottery in Gilroy..my deepest condolences to his family..
Nina Delgado
Student
October 2, 2020
Sincere condolences to all of the three generations of the family. Tino and I were classmates in high school and graduated together in 1953. It was my good fortune to be able to reconnect with Tino last year and the exchange of news and information between us this past year has been especially appreciated. He obviously loved and took great pride in his family and his church, and had fond memories of his many years of teaching. I will miss this communication with him but treasure the reconnection and renewal of friendship.
Gary Clark
Classmate
October 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. May you find peace & comfort knowing that Mr. Menchaca led a life helping others & serving his country. RIP Mr. Menchaca.

Patricia
Friend “82”
Patricia Garcia
Friend
October 1, 2020
My heart hurts, he was such a beautiful spirit. He encouraged me and showed so much care and love regardless of the time that passed between our visits. I know without a doubt he is in a better place and I look forward to seeing him again. Rest in Peace. Love you Tio! You are missed!
Alma Vasquez
Family
October 1, 2020
Dear Lisa, deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending love and prayers from my family to yours.
Neha Awasthi
Coworker
October 1, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss. May he rest in eternal peace.
Chayo Amoles
Friend
October 1, 2020
Jay, to you and your family I send sincere wishes for comfort and peace. I am so sorry to read of your Dad’s passing but am certain he loved having a son as dedicated, caring and devoted as you. I’m sending you my most caring best wishes to help ease your pain.
Sue Thurman
Friend
October 1, 2020
Antonieta: Praying for you & your family. May God give you comfort, strength and peace.
Frances Vasquez
Friend
October 1, 2020
Querida familia Menchaca, desde el fondo de mi corazón les damos nuestros condolencias a toda la familia , de parte de Noemí, Brandon y yo . Quiero decirles que nuestro hermano Tino como toda su familia son muy queridos , y Los apreciamos mucho se ha ido un gran hombre pero el consuelo que nos queda es que era un hombre de Dios y tenemos la certeza que está con el señor. Que Dios los bendiga y les de mucha Fortaleza y paz en sus corazones.
Antonio Ortiz
Friend
October 1, 2020
Hermana, I am so sorry for you loss, my sincerest condolences to you and your family.
Cuquis Sanchez
Friend
October 1, 2020
Another one of the best of us has gone to be with the lord...
Glen Cooke
Friend
October 1, 2020
I only knew Tino a couple of years, but always admired his great faith in spite of his pain. Obviously a wonderful father and husband. My condolences to the whole family, but especially to Antonieta my special friend.
Lisa Choe
October 1, 2020
Dear Menchaca Family, just wanted to express our deepest sympathies and extend our solemn prayers to you at your time of loss. Tio Tino was a saint and a true pattern and reflection of the human virtues of Jesus. Although he probably never realized it he was such a positive role model to me and my family especially during our family reunions and the time we spent in Gilroy several years back.
Thank you so much Tio Tino for who you were and especially your love of God and testimony of His greatness.
Grace be with you all.
Rudy, Alma, Joaquin and Becca
Rudy Vasquez
Family
October 1, 2020
My condolences to all of u from u prima juanita he was a wonderful person my primo i will missed him alot
Juanita Chavarria
Family
September 30, 2020
Jay ~ I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. My sincerest condolences to you and your entire family.
Sheila Patterson
September 30, 2020
Jay, please accept our deepest condolences. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Jorge and Alexandra Padilla
September 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family.
Kerrie Estep Kristin Penick
Friend
September 29, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Menchaca family. Tino was a friend and great fellow teacher. I remember how he loved Rucker School. I had the privilege to have taught his children. He will be missed!
Ron Kinoshita
Friend
September 28, 2020
Jay ..So sorry to read of your Dad's passing..Condolences to you and the family..
Karen Hagen
Neighbor
