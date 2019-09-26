|
Charles Anthony Caamanõ passed away in his home in Gilroy, CA, on September 20, 2019 at the age of 92 of natural causes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mitzi, to whom he was married for 57 years. He was father to Ray, father-in-law to Gina, and doting grandfather to Aidan. He was also a stepfather to Mitzi's sons, Robert and Richard Fischer. He loved his family and often quoted that, "A Man's Family Is His Greatest Treasure." He always had a warm and welcoming smile to all those he met. A genuine people person who always made people feel right at home. A man who was known by various names: "Charles," "Charlie," "Chuck," "Carl," "Carlos" "Carlitos," and "Mo." Born Aug. 21, 1927 in New Orleans, LA, to Agustin Luis Caamaño and Lucy "Luz" Araujo, he was one of nine children. He grew up in Chicago, IL, and joined the US Navy when he was 17 toward the end of WWII and was stationed in San Diego, CA, where he met his wife, Mitzi years later. They later moved up to San Jose, CA, where he worked for the State of California's EDD for almost 30 years. He retired to his beautiful home "Quailwoods" in the mountains of Gilroy, CA, which was built by his son, Ray.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019