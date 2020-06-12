Christopher David Costello passed away peacefully in Bakersfield, California on May 29, 2020 with his daughter at his side at the age of 83.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Shirley Costello, children, Pamela Lane and Kevin Costello.?Siblings, Delores Ward, Vincent Costello and William Costello. Grandchildren, Tiffany, Crystal,?William, Kenneth, and Kayla. Great grandchildren, Layla, Kate, Charlotte, Luke, Russell, and Piper.?Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, Hannah and Ralph and sibling Hannah "Queenie"?Wiedeman.

Christopher was born on November 15, 1936 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Hannah and Ralph. From?Minnesota, Christopher moved with his family to Los Angeles, California then to Hollister and the?Family finally settled in Gilroy. Christopher attended Gilroy schools. While attending Gilroy High?School, Christopher worked at Baxter's Tire Shop while also playing football and basketball. When he wasn't playing sports, he was an avid supporter of all other sports. He also trained in Camp Roberts?and served in the Gilroy National Guard. He graduated from Gilroy High School in 1955. He married?Shirley, his high school sweetheart, a realtor. While starting their family, Christopher learned his?Cabinetry craft working for his father-in-law at Crest Manufacturing for several years. Christopher?eventually moved to Morgan Hill, California and opened his own business in custom cabinetry called?Cabinex where he worked alongside his Son and his brother Bill until he closed shop, retired, and?settled in Bakersfield with both children and their families to enjoy his grandchildren and great grandchildren.?His children, Pamela and Kevin, remember him as very hard working, handy, artistic, and kind father?who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

At this time a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date when loved ones are able to safely?gather to commemorate his memory.



