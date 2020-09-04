Former Gilroy Dispatch city reporter Christopher Foy passed away August 17. He was 30.



Foy worked at the Dispatch from 2013 to 2015, covering the city council and writing crime and general news stories. He left when he moved to Southern California, working as the Director of Marketing and Public Affairs for an industrial tool company and then becoming an English teacher at a charter school in Sylmar, CA.



Foy received his B.A. in Print and Digital Journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism.



