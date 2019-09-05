|
|
Connie, 77, passed away peacefully in her home on August 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Joe Blundo, her children Sheila, Tracy (Michelle), Gina and Randy Blundo, 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Maurice and Marion Mitchell, her brother, Steve Mitchell and her beloved daughter, Shelley Loza.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church. For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019