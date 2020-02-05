|
|
|
Corinne Sutherland Schifano, beloved mother and grandmother,
died on January 2, 2020. She was born January 28, 1927 to
Nadine and Clement Sutherland. Corinne, former resident of
Morgan Hill, was descended from a California pioneer family.
She enjoyed gardening, camping in the Sierras, and being near the
sea. She rescued several cats while living on a ranch in Morgan
Hill, who kept her company until her death.
She is survived by her children, Julie Owens, David W. Gray,
Janet J. Gray, Carrie Gray and Sheri Park, nine grandchildren,
and two great grandsons. She is preceded in death by her three
siblings as well as her daughter Linda, grandson Duffy Park,
husband, Paul Schifano and ex-husband, David E Gray.
Her memorial service takes place Saturday, February 15, 2020 at
1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Wayfarer in Carmel-by-the-Sea,
California.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020